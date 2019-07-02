FILE- In this file photo taken March 28, 2018, the Facebook logo is shown on a sign at the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. A Facebook mail processing warehouse in Menlo Park was evacuated Monday, July 1, 2019, after a bag of mail tested positive for the nerve agent sarin, but there were no reports of injuries. (Marcio Jose Sanchez, File/Associated Press)

MENLO PARK, Calif. — The FBI says a package that initially tested positive for sarin at a mail facility near Facebook’s headquarters in California did not contain any dangerous substance.

The FBI says in a statement Tuesday the agency and its law enforcement partners “thoroughly tested the items in question and determined them to be non-hazardous.”

Authorities put the site under quarantine Monday. Four buildings were evacuated. The suspicious package was delivered around 11 a.m. to one of the company’s mail rooms.

Workers who handled the package did not report any ill effects.

There were no reports of injuries, Menlo Park Fire Marshal Jon Johnston said. Incoming mail undergoing routine processing by machine tested positive for sarin, he said.

