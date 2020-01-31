The FCC’s enforcement bureau began investigating last year following 2018 reports that U.S. wireless providers were selling real-time phone location information to outside data aggregation firms without phone users’ knowledge or consent.

AD

The reports led the four major companies, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile, to pledge to stop providing users’ location information to data brokers, stepping back from a business practice that had drawn criticism for endangering privacy.

AD

A statement Friday by FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said the safety and privacy of millions of Americans was at risk and “it’s a shame that it took so long for the FCC to reach a conclusion that was so obvious.” Rosenworcel is a Democrat; Republicans have a 3-2 majority at the agency.

“For just a few hundred dollars, shady middlemen could sell your location within a few hundred meters based on your wireless phone data,” she said. “It’s chilling to consider what a black market could do with this data.”