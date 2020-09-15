The Memphis-based company did not provide an outlook for the full 2021 fiscal year.
“While business demand improved in the first quarter, continued uncertainties cloud our ability to forecast full-year earnings,” said Alan B. Graf, Jr., FedEx’s chief financial officer.
Revenue in its core Express segment grew to $9.65 billion in the quarter, up from $8.95 billion at the same time last year. Its Ground service grew to $7.04 billion in revenue, up from $5.18 billion at the same time last year.
FedEx is raising its shipping rates by 4.9% for its Express, Ground and Home Delivery services and 4.9% to 5.9% for Freight, beginning in January.
It also has said it plans to hire up to 70,000 seasonal workers to handle extra holiday deliveries, a jump from 55,000 last year.
