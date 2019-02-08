FILE- In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, speaks at The Economic Club of Washington’s Milestone Celebration in Washington. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man and CEO of Amazon, is publicly accusing The National Enquirer in a blog post of trying to blackmail him by threatening to release more intimate photos of him unless he calls off an investigation into how that information was obtained in the first place. (Cliff Owen, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — With its CEO engulfed in personal drama, Amazon is carrying on as usual.

Jeff Bezos, who founded the online retailer, has been grappling with a divorce, an extramarital affair made public by The National Enquirer, and now his accusations that he is being blackmailed and extorted by the tabloid. But analysts and experts don’t expect any of that to make much difference to Amazon itself.

They point out that Bezos has been able to balance his responsibilities at the helm of the world’s largest online retailer while also juggling his other pursuits: running a space exploration company and owning the Washington Post, one of the nation’s most influential newspapers.

Amazon also has a steady line of longtime executives who are running each of its businesses, likely keeping investors calm.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.