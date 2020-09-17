Ford’s F-series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. with nearly 900,000 sold last year.
Ford says the new electric truck will go on sale in mid-2022. The company says it’s investing $700 million in its Rouge factory complex to make the new trucks. Ford also plans a plug-in gas-electric hybrid version.
The company says a study done by the Boston Consulting Group found that the F-Series brings in $42 billion in U.S. revenue. That’s more than whole companies such as McDonald’s, Nike and Netflix.
