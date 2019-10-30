Once completed, Ford will join electric car maker Tesla Inc. in having over-the-air software updates across its model lineup.

Owners will be able to opt in to the program and get updates over their home wireless network at no cost. The cost for cellular updates has not been announced.

Ford Motor Co. said Wednesday that it will be able to update nearly all vehicle computer systems once the system is active.

