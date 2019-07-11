FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo Ford Motor Co. President and CEO, Jim Hackett, left, meets with Dr. Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen AG, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Ford and Volkswagen are planning to unveil details about their budding alliance to build mobility services and autonomous and electric vehicles. Executives from both companies are planning to reveal details Friday, July 12. (Carlos Osorio, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Ford and Volkswagen are planning to unveil details about their budding alliance to build mobility services and autonomous and electric vehicles.

Executives from both companies are planning to reveal details Friday morning.

The two companies announced plans in January to collaborate on developing commercial vans and medium-sized pickup trucks while exploring electric and autonomous vehicles together. They said Ford would develop larger vans and pickups while Volkswagen would develop a smaller van for crowded cities.

Many automobile companies are joining forces as they face pressure to develop autonomous vehicles and smartphone-enabled transportation services. They’re competing with companies such as Waymo and Uber to launch the technology. They’re also under pressure to release electric vehicles in markets such as China and Europe to meet tougher pollution limits.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.