Hobson was accused of using pepper spray on a child’s genitals, applying a lighter or stun gun to a victim’s genitals, arm or other body parts and causing them to suffer malnourishment.
Authorities have said Hobson locked up children in a closet for days without food, water or access to a bathroom.
YouTube terminated Hobson’s channel after determining the channel violated its guidelines.
Episodes featured skits about children stealing cookies and a boy with superpowers.
