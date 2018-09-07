PARIS — France’s defense minister is claiming that a Russian satellite cozied up to a French one last year to eavesdrop on secure military communications, in what she said amounted to a “Star Wars” above the Earth.

Florence Parly said Friday that the satellite “got close. A bit too close.”

She said “this little Star Wars” happened a year ago and that eavesdropping is an “act of espionage” as well as being “unfriendly.”

She said the Russian satellite is “well-known but a bit indiscreet” and that France has taken “the necessary measures,” without giving details.

