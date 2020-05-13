It targets texts, pictures, videos and web pages that incite hatred or violence, or that carry insults of a racist or religious nature.
The bill faced vociferous opposition in France and beyond from critics who said it would curtail the democratic right to freedom of expression.
The Computer & Communications Industry Association, an advocacy group with offices in Washington and Brussels, said it was concerned the French legislation “could lead to excessive takedowns of content as companies, especially startups, would err on the side of caution.”
