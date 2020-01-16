“So today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe,” Reilly told a TV critics meeting Wednesday.
Last fall, Jennifer Aniston said there were efforts to make something happen — but definitely not a ”Friends” reboot. That was followed by reports that the cast and producers were in talks for an HBO Max special.
The show, which aired from 1994 to 2004, was a popular rerun staple on Netflix until HBO Max outbid it to become the new “Friends” streaming home beginning this year. HBO Max launches in May.
