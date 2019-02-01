This undated image made from a video provided by Amazon shows a scene from the company’s 2019 Super Bowl NFL football spot featuring Scott Kelly. Amazon pokes fun at itself as celebrities from Harrison Ford to astronaut twins Mark and Scott Kelly test products that didn’t quite work out, including an electric toothbrush and a dog collar with Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant. (Amazon via AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — This year’s Super Bowl ads are designed to entertain and go down easy.

Stella Artois is bringing back Carrie Bradshaw and “The Dude.” Doritos is featuring a remix of “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys and Chance the Rapper. And some aim for the heart like Microsoft’s ad that shows children with disabilities using its controller.

With ads costing more than $5 million for 30 seconds of media time, advertisers are gambling that their spots will be among the few that stand out — hopefully, not by drawing internet scorn.

Villanova marketing professor Charles Taylor says consumers want humor — not messages that get political.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.