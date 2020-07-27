The attack crippled company services including Garmin Connect, which is popular with runners and cyclists for tracking workouts, and the FlyGarmin navigation service for pilots. A Garmin spokesperson said the company had no comment beyond its statement.
The online cybersecurity news site BleepingComputer identified the malware as WastedLocker, which various security firms have attributed to the Russian cybercriminal gang Evil Corp. The U.S. government announced in December that it was freezing the assets of members of the group.
Olathe, Kansas-based Garmin said Monday that, in addition to GPS-based services, customer support and company communications were also interrupted by the July 23 attack.
“We have no indication that any customer data, including payment information from Garmin Pay, was accessed, lost or stolen,” Garmin said in its statement. The attack also didn’t affect the functionality of any of its products, which include fitness watches, it added.
Ransomware is a growing threat and experts say it will only get worse if victims keep paying ransoms. In the U.S. last year, ransomware attacks on state and local governments, healthcare providers and educational institutions alone caused an estimated $7.5 billion in damage, according to the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.