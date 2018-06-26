NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

General Electric Co., up 99 cents to $13.74

The industrial company said it will shed its health care and oil services businesses.

Exelixis Inc., up $1.56 to $21.10

The drug developer was added to the S&P index of midsize companies.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up 90 cents to $80.64

Oil prices and shares in energy companies jumped as the U.S. pressed its allies to stop importing oil from Iran.

American Express Co., down 33 cents to $98.21

The company said it is teaming up with Amazon on a credit card for small businesses.

Lam Research Corp., up $2.92 to $173.93

Technology companies recovered some of the sharp losses they took one day earlier.

Lennar Corp., up $2.39 to $51.61

The homebuilder had a stronger second quarter than analysts expected.

Akamai Technologies Inc., down $1.93 to $75.72

The cloud services provider cut its forecasts because of the stronger dollar.

V.F. Corp., up 80 cents to $82.01

Retailers and other consumer-focused companies bounced back Tuesday and continued to fare better than the rest of the market.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.