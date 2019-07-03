The case of whether hackers may have tampered with elections in Georgia has taken another strange turn.

Nearly two years ago, state lawyers in a closely watched election integrity lawsuit told a judge they intended to subpoena the FBI for a copy of data from a crucial computer server that state election officials had quietly wiped clean.

But a new email obtained by The Associated Press says the state never did.

The server data is central to a challenge to Georgia’s highly questioned, state-run elections system.

The FBI made a forensic backup in March 2017 after learning the server had been exposed with a security hole for more than six months.

Plaintiffs want the backup examined to see if there may have been tampering.

