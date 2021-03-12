“It is to be expected that cybercriminals will soon carry out an automated attack, meaning organizations worldwide will face a big wave,” he said on Twitter. “Please patch immediately. In (Germany) there are still 20,000 known open systems.”
Schoenbohm said that some 5,000 servers which have already been patched still contain backdoors that might allow attackers entry into the systems
“If you can’t act immediately, go offline,” he said. “Don’t work from home at the weekend.”
