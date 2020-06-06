The main suspect, a 27-year-old computer technician whose name wasn’t released due to privacy rules, has two previous convictions for distributing images of child sex abuse, officials said. The victims include his partner’s 10-year-old son, a 5-year-old and a 12-year-old.
Judges ordered seven of the suspects, including the computer technician and his 45-year-old mother, held in jail pending further investigation.
