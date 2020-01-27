Johannes Caspar said the records, which were accessible to all company managers, showed that employees were comprehensively spied on “in a way that’s unparalleled in recent years.”

H&M said in a statement that it takes the case “very seriously” and expressed its “honest regret” to the affected staff. The company said it was cooperating fully with data protection officials and had taken a number of measures in response to the incident.

The Hamburg data protection office said it would decide on possible fines for H&M in the coming weeks.