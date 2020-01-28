The initial plan was for PEGASUS — an acronym for “Persistent German Airborne Surveillance System” — to be integrated into the U.S. Triton drone platform.
The defense ministry said it had spent recent months considering various options to reduce costs and eventually decided to turn to manned planes.
Officials have said that the system is meant to capture military radio and radar transmissions as part of efforts to protect troops.
