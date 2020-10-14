A spokeswoman for the prosecutors’ office said authorities searched offices and homes linked to the company around Munich and a subsidiary in Romania from Oct. 6-8.
The probe is directed against the chief executive and employees of FinFischer GmbH and two other companies, said spokeswoman Anne Leiding.
“There is a suspicion that software may have been shipped abroad without the necessary approval from the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control,” she said.
FinFisher didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
