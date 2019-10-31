GM said 653,370 vehicles worldwide were potentially affected, but no accidents have been reported.
Activation of the braking software is triggered by the failure of a wheel-speed sensor, leading to unintended braking on the opposite wheel. That would cause the vehicle to pull to one side, increasing the risk of a crash. That risk can be eliminated by driving in two-wheel drive mode until the recall repair is made, GM said.
GM will reprogram the vehicles’ software free of charge.
