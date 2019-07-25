FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2018, file photo a woman walks past Google offices in New York. Alphabet Inc., parent company of Google, reports financial earnings on Thursday, July 25, 2019. (Mark Lennihan, File/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — Google parent Alphabet beat analyst expectations for its second quarter Thursday, pleasing investors and sending its shares up sharply.

The Mountain View, California-based company brought in revenue of $38.9 billion during the quarter, a 19% bump from the same period last year. The company reports it made $14.21 per share, or $9.9 billion during the quarter, nearly triple what it made last year when it paid a $5.1 billion European Commission fine.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting Alphabet to report earnings per share of $11.10 on revenue of $38.2 billion during the second quarter.

Google’s stock rose more than 7 percent in after-hours trading immediately after the earnings report was released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.