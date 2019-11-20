Google reiterated that ads making false claims are prohibited.
The company is also requiring advertiser verification for a broader range of political messages. Previously, only ads mentioning candidates or officeholders for federal positions required verification. Now that will also include ads touching on state officials and candidates as well as ballot measures.
The move follows Twitter’s ban of political ads, which goes into effect on Friday.
