SAN FRANCISCO — Google says it will no longer require that its workers settle disputes with the company through arbitration, responding to months of pressure from employees.

The company said Thursday that the change will take effect March 21 and will apply to current and future employees. Google said last year it would end forced arbitration for sexual harassment and assault cases.

Mandatory arbitration requires that employees settle their disputes privately and outside of court. The practice lent itself to secrecy and is widespread in U.S. employment contracts.

Google workers staged a walk out late last year and continued to press the tech giant to drop forced arbitration.

It said it would not require arbitration in its contract worker agreements. But it will not require vendors to change their own contracts.

