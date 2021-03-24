Google initially announced plans to move into the 1105 Peachtree building in 2019. A malfunctioning crane constructing the building caused evacuations and street shutdowns in February.
The company hasn’t said how many people it will hire in Atlanta, but now has 185 positions posted. It’s part of a $7 billion expansion the company announced earlier this month, including hiring 10,000 new full-time workers in the United States, including a total of “thousands” of positions in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York.
Google’s announcement follows other recent expansion announcements in Atlanta by Microsoft, Facebook and Airbnb.
