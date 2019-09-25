The change will take effect in late October, when a new French law comes into force following an EU directive to modernize copyright rules.

One of the more controversial parts of the EU directive was a requirement that search engines pay for offering up snippets of news articles.

Offering no snippets of the story means Google can avoid paying fees to publishers, unless it gets permission to show them for free.

