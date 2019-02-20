Google says it forgot to mention that it included a microphone in a security product it began selling in 2017, but blames the omission on an error.

When the company’s Nest Secure home alarm system hit the market, its product information didn’t mention a microphone.

As recently as January, the product specs for the system’s Nest Guard hub, which controls home-alarm sensors, still didn’t include any indication of a microphone.

Then, earlier in February, Google noted that its voice assistant feature would be available on the Nest Guard.

Google said in a statement that the microphone wasn’t intended to be a secret and should have been disclosed.

The company said people have to specifically turn on the microphone for it to be listening.

