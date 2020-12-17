While many details remained unclear, the revelation about new modes of attack raises fresh questions about the access that Russian hackers were able to gain in government and corporate systems worldwide.
“This adversary has demonstrated an ability to exploit software supply chains and shown significant knowledge of Windows networks,” the alert said. “It is likely that the adversary has additional initial access vectors and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) that have not yet been discovered.”
The list of known victims are central to U.S. national security and other core government functions, including at the State, Treasury, Commerce and Homeland Security departments, as well as the National Institutes of Health. Thousands of private companies worldwide also were potentially affected, many in sensitive industries, after they uploaded software patches that were infused with malware, reportedly by Russia’s foreign intelligence service, known as SVR.
Purging the intruders and restoring security to affected networks could take months, some experts say, because the hackers moved rapidly from the initial intrusions through the corrupted software patches to collect and deploy authentic system credentials, making discovery and remediation far more difficult. Closing the digital back doors initially created by the Russians won’t suffice because they appear to have stolen keys to an unknown number of official doorways into federal and private corporate systems, according to investigators at FireEye, a cybersecurity firm that also was hacked.
On Monday, Microsoft and FireEye diverted the channel the Russians used to send commands to systems that download the corrupted patch, causing the malware to shut down. But that doesn’t help those organizations whose networks the Russians have deeply penetrated.
Follow The Post’s tech blog, The Switch, where technology and policy connect.