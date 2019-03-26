James Tabor, right, and other Tech For U.K. volunteers discuss ideas for anti-Brexit digital products in London, Thursday March 14, 2019. Members of Tech For U.K., a grassroots group of people working in Britain’s tech industry, are using their tech skills to build online tools to help battle Brexit. (Kelvin Chan/Associated Press)

LONDON — Software engineers, entrepreneurs and product managers huddle in small groups, brainstorming ideas and scrawling thoughts onto Post-it Notes on a wall. The project leader exhorts them to “think of products around these themes.”

It’s not a startup but a grassroots band of volunteers from London’s tech industry developing websites to prevent Brexit, Britain’s departure from the European Union that has fallen into complete disarray. They hope to put public pressure on politicians to give people a second vote. While the group is small, their engagement in politics underscores the concerns among businesses and entrepreneurs who stand to suffer from tariffs and border checks.

Venture capitalist Andreas Cser says: “I’ve never been a political person before, really.”

