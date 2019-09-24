Some games already reflect climate concerns. But it got new visibility with Monday’s commitments from 21 companies, announced on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly gathering of world leaders.
Sony Interactive Entertainment’s plans include outfitting the next-generation PlayStation system with a low-power, suspend-play mode. Microsoft plans 825,000 carbon-neutral Xbox consoles.
Angry Birds maker Rovio Entertainment is offsetting carbon emissions generated by players charging electronic devices.
