Glover and Mereacre acknowledged stealing personal information that companies stored on Amazon Web Services from October 2016 to January 2017 and then demanding to be paid to destroy the data.

Uber met the hackers demand with a $100,000 payment, but waited until November 2017 to reveal that the personal information of both its riders and drivers around the world had fallen into the hands of criminals.

