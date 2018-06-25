NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Harley-Davidson Inc., down $2.64 to $41.57

The motorcycle maker said it will shift some production overseas in response to tariffs imposed by the European Union.

Campbell Soup Co., up $3.63 to $42.23

The New York Post reported that Kraft Heinz is interested in buying the company.

Carnival Corp., down $4.49 to $58.54

The cruise line company cut its annual profit forecast because of higher fuel prices.

Micron Technology Inc., down $3.94 to $53.16

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration plans to limit exports of high-tech products to China.

Gray Television Inc., up $2.05 to $14.85

The broadcaster said it will combine with Raycom in a deal the companies valued at $3.6 billion.

American Express Co., up $1.31 to $98.54

The Supreme Court ruled in the company’s favor in a lawsuit over rules it imposes on merchants who accept its cards.

Netflix Inc., down $26.61 to $384.48

Consumer-focused companies slumped Monday as investors sold stock in some of the companies that have done the best this year.

United Rentals Inc., down $6.80 to $148.15

Industrial companies, which investors see as particularly vulnerable to tariffs, took sharp losses.

