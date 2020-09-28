UHS said its “patient care continues to be delivered safely and effectively” and no patient or employee data appears to have been accessed, copied or otherwise compromised. The company’s website says UHS treats 3.5 million patients annually.
The company based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, did not immediately respond to emails seeking more information.
The cybersecurity news site BleepingComputer said computer and phone systems were knocked offline at UHS facilities starting early Sunday. It quoted reports on Reddit from people identifying themselves as company employees.
