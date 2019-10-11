The system says operations are back to normal 10 days after a ransomware attack encrypted information and prevented its computer systems from communicating with each other.

The hospitals kept treating people, but new patients were sent to alternative locations in Birmingham or Mississippi.

The company hasn’t said how much ransom it paid to regain control of its systems, but an executive says insurance covered the cost.

The three hospitals admitted more than 32,000 patients last year.

