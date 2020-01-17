Friday:
The S&P 500 index rose 12.81 points, or 0.4%, to 3,329.62.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 50.46 points, or 0.2%, to 29,348.10.
The Nasdaq composite index added 31.81 points, or 0.3%, to 9,388.94.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 5.58 points, or 0.3%, to 1,699.64.
For the week:
The S&P 500 rose 64.27 points, or 2%.
The Dow gained 524.33 points, or 1.8%.
The Nasdaq added 210.08 points, or 2.3%.
The Russell 2000 picked up 41.99 points, or 2.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 98.84 points, or 3.1%.
The Dow is up 809.66 points, or 2.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 416.34 points, or 4.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 31.17 points, or 1.9%.
