U.S. stock markets will be closed Monday for the President’s Day holiday.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 6.22 points, or 0.2%, to 3,380.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 25.23 points, or 0.1%, to 29,398.08.

The Nasdaq composite gained 19.21 points, or 0.2%, to 9,731.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies slid 6.15 points, or 0.4%, to 1,687.58.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 52.45 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow gained 295.57 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq climbed 210.66 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 30.81 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 149.38 points, or 4.6%.

The Dow is up 859.64 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 758.57 points, or 8.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.12 points, or 1.2%.