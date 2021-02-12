On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 18.45 points, or 0.5%, to 3,934.83.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.70 points, or 0.1%, to 31,458.40.

The Nasdaq rose 69.70 points, or 0.5%, to 14,095.47.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.04 points, or 0.2%, to 2,289.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 48 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 310.16 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 239.18 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 56.03 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 178.76 points, or 4.8%.

The Dow is up 851.92 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,207.19 points, or 9.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 314.50 points, or 15.9%.