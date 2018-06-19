Big industrial and technology companies skidded Tuesday as the trade dispute between the U.S. and China threatened to come to a boil. Smaller companies less focused on overseas trade fared better, as did dividend-paying stocks.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index slipped 11.18 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,762.57.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 287.26 points, or 1.1 percent, to 24,700.21.

The Nasdaq composite skidded 21.44 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,725.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 0.99 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,693.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 17.09 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow is down 390.27 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 20.79 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 9.54 points, or 0.6 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 88.96 points, or 3.3 percent.

The Dow is down 19.01 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 822.19 points, or 11.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 157.94 points, or 10.3 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.