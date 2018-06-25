U.S. stocks skidded Monday as investors grew concerned that technology companies are being pulled into the broadening trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Indexes in Europe and Asia also fell.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index declined 37.81 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,717.07.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 328.09 points, or 1.3 percent, to 24,252.80.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 160.81 points, or 2.1 percent, to 7,532.01.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks retreated 28.07 points, or 1.7 percent, to 1,657.51.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 43.46 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Dow is down 466.42 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 628.62 points, or 9.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 122 points, or 7.9 percent.

