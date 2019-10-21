On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 20.52 points, or 0.7%, to 3,006.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 57.44 points, or 0.2%, to 26,827.64.

The Nasdaq climbed 73.44 points, or 0.9%, to 8,162.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks picked up 14.66 points, or 1%, to 1,550.14.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 499.87 points, or 19.9%.

The Dow is up 3,500.18 points, or 15%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,527.71 points, or 23%.

The Russell 2000 is up 201.58 points, or 15%.

