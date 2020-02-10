On Monday:

The S&P 500 index gained 24.38 points, or 0.7%, to 3,352.09.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 174.31 points, or 0.6%, to 29,276.82.

The Nasdaq climbed 107.88 points, or 1.1%, to 9,628.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 10.89 points, or 0.7%, to 1,667.67.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 121.31 points, or 3.8%.

The Dow is up 738.38 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 655.78 points, or 7.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 0.80 points, or 0.1%.