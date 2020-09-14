On Monday:
The S&P 500 gained 42.57 points, or 1.3%, to 3,383.54.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 327.69 points, or 1.2%, to 27,993.33.
The Nasdaq composite picked up 203.11 points, or 1.9%, to 11,056.65.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 39.70 points, or 2.7%, to 1,536.97.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 152.76 points, or 4.7%.
The Dow is down 545.11 points, or 1.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,084.05 points, or 23.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 131.49 points, or 7.9%.
