On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 57.09 points, or 1.6%, to 3,534.22.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 250.62 points, or 0.9%, to 28,837.52.

The Nasdaq composite gained 296.32 points, or 2.6%, to 11,876.26.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 11.51 points, or 0.7%, to 1,649.05.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 303.44 points, or 9.4%.

The Dow is up 299.08 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,903.65 points, or 32.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 19.42 points, or 1.2%.