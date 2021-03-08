Technology companies have been sliding in recent weeks as investors start to doubt whether the huge gains they made during the pandemic months can continue. Treasury yields rose again.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 20.59 points, or 0.5%, to 3,821.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 306.14 points, or 1%, to 31,802.44.

The Nasdaq fell 310.99 points, or 2.4%, to 12,609.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.77 points, or 0.5% to 2,202.98.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 65.28 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 1,195.96 points, or 3.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 279.12 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 228.13 points, or 11.6%.