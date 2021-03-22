On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 27.49 points, or 0.7%, to 3,940.59.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.23 points, or 0.3%, to 32,371.20.
The Nasdaq rose 162.31 points, or 1.2%, to 13,377.54.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.70 points, or 0.9% to 2,266.84.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 184.52 points, or 4.9%.
The Dow is up 2,124.72 points, or 6.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 489.26 points, or 3.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 291.99 points, or 14.8%.
