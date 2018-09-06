Technology companies suffered another day of sharp losses Thursday, although the broader market didn’t fare as badly.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index lost 10.55 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,878.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 20.88 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,995.87.

The Nasdaq composite slid 72.45 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,922.73.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks sagged 13.18 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,714.47.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 23.47 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Dow is up 31.05 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 186.81 points, or 2.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 26.29 points, or 1.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 204.44 points, or 7.6 percent.

The Dow is up 1,276.65 points, or 5.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,019.33 points, or 14.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 178.96 points, or 11.7 percent.

