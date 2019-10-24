On Thursday:
The S&P 500 added 5.77 points, or 0.2%, to 3,010.29.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 28.42 points, or 0.1%, to 26,805.53.
The Nasdaq climbed 66 points, or 0.8%, to 8,185.80.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks slipped 2.67 points, or 0.2%, to 1,550.18.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 24.09 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is up 35.33 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 96.25 points, or 1.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 14.70 points, or 1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 503.44 points, or 20.1%.
The Dow is up 3,478.07 points, or 14.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,550.52 points, or 23.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 201.62 points, or 15%.
