On Thursday:

The S&P 500 added 5.77 points, or 0.2%, to 3,010.29.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 28.42 points, or 0.1%, to 26,805.53.

The Nasdaq climbed 66 points, or 0.8%, to 8,185.80.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks slipped 2.67 points, or 0.2%, to 1,550.18.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 24.09 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 35.33 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 96.25 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 14.70 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 503.44 points, or 20.1%.

The Dow is up 3,478.07 points, or 14.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,550.52 points, or 23.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 201.62 points, or 15%.

