On Thursday:
The S&P 500 index inched up 3.79 points, or 0.1%, to 3,325.54.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.18 points, or 0.1%, to 29,160.09.
The Nasdaq composite gained 18.71 points, or 0.2%, to 9,402.48, a record.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 0.55 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,685.01.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 4.08 points, or 0.1%.
The Dow is down 188.01 points, or 0.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 13.53 points, or 0.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 14.62 points, or 0.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 94.76 points, or 2.9%.
The Dow is up 621.65 points, or 2.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 429.87 points, or 4.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 16.54 points, or 1%.
