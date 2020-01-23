On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index inched up 3.79 points, or 0.1%, to 3,325.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.18 points, or 0.1%, to 29,160.09.

The Nasdaq composite gained 18.71 points, or 0.2%, to 9,402.48, a record.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 0.55 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,685.01.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 4.08 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 188.01 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 13.53 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 14.62 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 94.76 points, or 2.9%.

The Dow is up 621.65 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 429.87 points, or 4.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 16.54 points, or 1%.