On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 125.78 points, or 3.5%, to 3,455.06.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 807.77 points, or 2.8%, to 28,292.73.
The Nasdaq composite lost 598.34 points, or 5%, to 11,458.10.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 47.61 points, or 3%, to 1,544.68.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 52.95 points, or 1.5%.
The Dow is down 361.14 points, or 1.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 237.53 points, or 2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 33.66 points, or 2.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 224.28 points, or 6.9%.
The Dow is down 245.71 points, or 0.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,485.50 points, or 27.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 123.79 points, or 7.4%.
___
This item has been updated to correct the closing number for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It was 28,292.73, not 29,292.73.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.