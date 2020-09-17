Analysts said the Fed’s somber assessment of the economy and diminishing odds that Congress will provide more financial relief may be weighing on stocks.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 28.48 points, or 0.8%, to 3,357.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 130.40 points, or 0.5%, to 27,901.98.

The Nasdaq composite slid 140.19 points, or 1.3%, to 10,910.28.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 9.73 points, or 0.6%, to 1,542.60.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 16.04 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 236.34 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 56.73 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 45.33 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 126.23 points, or 3.9%.

The Dow is down 636.46 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,937.67 points, or 21.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 125.87 points, or 7.5%.