Analysts said the Fed’s somber assessment of the economy and diminishing odds that Congress will provide more financial relief may be weighing on stocks.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 28.48 points, or 0.8%, to 3,357.01.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 130.40 points, or 0.5%, to 27,901.98.
The Nasdaq composite slid 140.19 points, or 1.3%, to 10,910.28.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 9.73 points, or 0.6%, to 1,542.60.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 16.04 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is up 236.34 points, or 0.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 56.73 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 45.33 points, or 3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 126.23 points, or 3.9%.
The Dow is down 636.46 points, or 2.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,937.67 points, or 21.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 125.87 points, or 7.5%.
